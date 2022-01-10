English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Most of the Omicron cases came from international travelers.
Most of the Omicron cases came from international travelers.

Some 414 People Contracted Omicron Variant: Indonesian Health Ministry

English health health protocols Omicron
Antara • 10 January 2022 14:48
Jakarta: The Indonesian Health Ministry recorded a spike in the number of confirmed Omicron cases, reaching 414, as of Saturday, out of which 34 were locally transmitted.
 
The ministry's COVID-19 vaccination spokesperson, Siti Nadia Tarmidzi, urged the public to not travel abroad if it is not too urgent.
 
"Most of the Omicron cases came from international travelers. Hence, the people are expected to defer their plans to travel abroad," Tarmidzi noted in her written statement here on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Cases of the Omicron infection mostly came from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. A completely vaccinated person could still contract the Omicron variant.
 
This translates to the fact that vaccination does not guarantee that a person is immune to the COVID-19 virus. Most people, who were confirmed to have contracted Omicron, had completed their vaccination.
 
"We need to be cautious. We cannot let it infect us. Implementing health protocols is a must even though vaccination has been completed. Do not contract and spread the virus," she affirmed.
 
Omicron has a far faster rate of infection as compared to the Delta variant, Tarmidzi noted. In Indonesia, the pace of transmission of the Omicron variant continues to increase ever since it was confirmed on December 16, 2021.
 
The Health Ministry has encouraged regions to strengthen the 3T (Testing, Tracing, Treatment), actively conduct monitoring if new COVID-19 clusters are found, and immediately report and coordinate with the central government if Omicron cases are found.
 
"We cannot let our guard down. We cannot let the third wave emerge in Indonesia," Tarmidzi remarked.
 
"We cannot let what transpired in India to also occur in Indonesia in which there was an upward trend, from some six thousand cases to around ninety thousand confirmed cases of Omicron. This is something that we should avoid," she added.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Disciplined Quarantine Prevents Omicron Spreading among Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims

Disciplined Quarantine Prevents Omicron Spreading among Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims

English
health protocols
Humanitarian Aid from Indonesia Arrives in Kabul

Humanitarian Aid from Indonesia Arrives in Kabul

English
afghanistan
Indonesia Issues Regulation to Strengthen Cultural Heritage

Indonesia Issues Regulation to Strengthen Cultural Heritage

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Negara Tolak Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Indonesia
Ekonomi

3 Negara Tolak Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Indonesia

Varian Omicron Menyebar Luas, Pengawasan di Tianjin Diperketat
Internasional

Varian Omicron Menyebar Luas, Pengawasan di Tianjin Diperketat

Presiden: Pemerintah Tidak Hanya Bangun Infrastruktur Besar
Nasional

Presiden: Pemerintah Tidak Hanya Bangun Infrastruktur Besar

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!