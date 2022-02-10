Task Force Confirms 39 Omicron Cases in Papua Province

Jayapura: Based on the results of whole-genome sequencing (WGS), 39 Omicron cases have been identified in the Indonesian province of Papua, spokesperson for the Papua COVID-19 Task Force, Silwanus Sumule, has said.
Thirty-three of the Omicron cases have been detected in Jayapura city, while six have been recorded in Merauke district, he informed here on Thursday.
Local authorities had sent a total of 40 samples to authorized laboratories, and based on their examination, 39 were confirmed for Omicron while one was confirmed for the presence of the Delta variant, he said.
Of the confirmed patients, 22 are currently hospitalized and under close observation, he added.
According to data released on February 9, 2022, three residents have succumbed to the virus, Sumule said.
They were reportedly yet to be vaccinated, he added.
Sumule then underlined the need for immediate inoculation of unvaccinated locals and consistency in implementing the government's health protocols.
ANTARA had reported earlier that Indonesia's first Omicron case was announced by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on December 16, 2021.