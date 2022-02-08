English  
The COVID-19 spokesperson for vaccinations at the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Remains at 24.77%: Health Ministry

English health covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Antara • 08 February 2022 12:05
Jakarta: The COVID-19 spokesperson for vaccinations at the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that Indonesia’s bed occupancy rate (BOR) remains at 24.77 percent out of a total of 82,521 beds available nationwide.
 
“As of today at 5 pm, the bed occupancy rate in hospitals nationwide is still at 24.77 percent. It means the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals is still around 20,439 from a total of 82,521 (beds) in COVID-19 intensive care rooms and isolation facilities,” she said in a written statement here on Monday.
 
Tarmizi added that the bed occupancy rate includes COVID-19 patients in moderate, severe, and critical conditions.

"Through the newly issued regulation, HK. 02.01/MENKES/18/2022, all hospitals will treat patients from those with moderate symptoms to those that need intensive care, and patients with mild symptoms will be encouraged to self-isolate or isolate in isolation centers,” she said.
 
With the new policy, she hoped the burden on hospitals could be reduced by up to 70 percent.
 
“One of the crucial points in handling a pandemic, aside from the health care infrastructure, is also the health workers. It is necessary to keep health workers from contracting COVID-19 so that the services can be optimal,” she noted.
 
She said that the increase in the number of asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms receiving treatment in hospitals would increase the risk of health workers contracting the virus or becoming exhausted.
 
The strategy is also being carried out so that COVID-19 patients in moderate to critical conditions can be optimally treated in intensive care rooms.
 
Even though the number of patients in hospitals is still deemed safe, Tarmizi affirmed that the government continues to maintain the resilience of health services amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.
 
The government has reactivated telemedicine services, the task force to ensure oxygen availability, and prepared isolation centers.
 
“Aside from preparing the readiness of the health services, we appeal to the community to partake in preventing the virus from spreading by implementing strict health protocols and completing vaccinations. These will also protect older adults, children, and people with co-morbidities that are at most risk of needing intensive care when infected by the COVID-18 virus,” the spokesperson added.

 
(WAH)
