Indonesian General Elections Slated for February 14, 2024: KPU

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Home Affairs Ministry have agreed to schedule the next general election for February 14, 2024.
"We have proposed that it will be carried out on February 14, 2024," head of KPU, Ilham Saputra, informed during a meeting with Commission II of the House of Representatives (DPR), Home Affairs Ministry, and the General Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) at the Parliamentary Complex in Jakarta on Monday.
The date will fall on a Wednesday—the day on which the general election is usually held in Indonesia, he noted.
"The date was also proposed at the first coordination meeting between the government and the DPR," he said.
In addition, the KPU head said that the date had been included in the draft of the KPU Regulation regarding the Stages, Programs, and Schedule for the Implementation of the 2024 General Election.
Furthermore, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said that the determination of the general election schedule was done by considering the state's financial condition and the implementation of national economic recovery efforts.
"In addition, the schedule will provide time for preparation for the implementation of the simultaneous regional elections, which will be held in November 2024, according to Law Number 10/2016," he informed.
With the scheduled arrangement, it is hoped that there will be enough time if the general elections need to be implemented in two rounds, the minister said.
He also advised KPU to shorten the campaign period.
In Indonesia, the general election is conducted to select the president and vice president as well as members of legislative bodies, including the People’s Consultative Assembly, DPR, and Regional Representatives Council.
Meanwhile, the regional election is held to elect governors, mayors, and district heads.