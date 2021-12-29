English  
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian (Photo:medcom.id)
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian (Photo:medcom.id)

Govt to Maximize Use of PeduliLindungi App in Public Areas

English tourism Christmas and New Year celebrations PeduliLindungi
Nur Azizah • 29 December 2021 14:01
Jakarta: In a bid to anticipate increased community mobility at the 2022 New Year celebrations, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian has ordered regional heads to maximize the use of PeduliLindungi app in public areas.
 
"In accordance with the direction of President Joko Widodo, the use of PeduliLindungi app must be enforced,” Tito said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website on Wednesday.
 
On the occasion, the Minister also ordered regional heads to issue regulations governing the mandatory use of the app. 

"The regional head regulations must contain sanctions, since it will be useless if there are no sanctions, and it will be supervised by Director General of Regional Autonomy (of the Ministry)," he added.
 
For the record, public areas that are required to implement PeduliLindungi app include public facilities, entertainment facilities, shopping centers, restaurants, cinemas, and tourist attractions.
 
In addition, Tito reminded fireworks, parties, or parades that could cause crowds during the New Year celebrations are prohibited.
 
"The squares must also be closed although restaurants and malls may open with 75 percent capacity and (the visitors) must use PeduliLindungi app (to go there)," he remarked. 

 
(WAH)
