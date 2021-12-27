English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

President Jokowi to Attend Groundbreaking Ceremony of Bali International Hospital

English bali tourism president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 27 December 2021 13:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Bali to carried out a series of activities on Monday, December 27, 2021. 
 
The Head of State and his entourage took off using the Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at around 07.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
Arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Jokowi went straight to the Sanur Tourism Area in Denpasar City. 
 
"There, the President is scheduled to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bali International Hospital," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


After that, Jokowi will inspect the Bali Bangkit Small and Medium Industries Exhibition.
 
After visiting Bali, the President will continue his working visit to Southeast Sulawesi.
 
In Southeast Sulawesi, the President is scheduled to review an iron manufacturing plant and nickel smelter plant.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
3,660 Migrants Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

3,660 Migrants Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 488 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 488 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
UN Condemns Attack against Civilians in Myanmar's Kayah State

UN Condemns Attack against Civilians in Myanmar's Kayah State

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Anak di New York Meningkat 4 Kali Lipat
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Anak di New York Meningkat 4 Kali Lipat

146 Ribu Tiket KAI Ludes Selama Libur Natal, 10 Ribu Pelanggan Batal Berangkat
Ekonomi

146 Ribu Tiket KAI Ludes Selama Libur Natal, 10 Ribu Pelanggan Batal Berangkat

Presiden: Tidak Boleh Ada Lagi yang Berobat ke Luar Negeri
Nasional

Presiden: Tidak Boleh Ada Lagi yang Berobat ke Luar Negeri

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Kemendikbudristek Jamin Hak Peserta Program MBKM Segera Dipenuhi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Jamin Hak Peserta Program MBKM Segera Dipenuhi

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong
Olahraga

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong

Industri Otomotif Ambil Bagian dari Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional
Otomotif

Industri Otomotif Ambil Bagian dari Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional

5 Pilihan Tayangan untuk Temani Liburan Akhir Tahun
Hiburan

5 Pilihan Tayangan untuk Temani Liburan Akhir Tahun

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!