President Jokowi to Attend Groundbreaking Ceremony of Bali International Hospital

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Bali to carried out a series of activities on Monday, December 27, 2021.
The Head of State and his entourage took off using the Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at around 07.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
Arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Jokowi went straight to the Sanur Tourism Area in Denpasar City.
"There, the President is scheduled to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bali International Hospital," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin.
After that, Jokowi will inspect the Bali Bangkit Small and Medium Industries Exhibition.
After visiting Bali, the President will continue his working visit to Southeast Sulawesi.
In Southeast Sulawesi, the President is scheduled to review an iron manufacturing plant and nickel smelter plant.