Indonesia Adds 2,282 COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths

From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,241 to 5,783,299.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 72 to 155,421.
Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineWith an additional 3.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Jakarta on April 3, the United States (US) has donated 35.8 million doses to Indonesia and over a half billion vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world.
As of March 17, the US has delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines globally—more doses than any other nation.
For every vaccine administered in the United States, nearly one more has been shipped overseas.