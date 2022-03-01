English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Military and police discipline is distinct from civilian discipline. (Photo: medcom.id)
Military and police discipline is distinct from civilian discipline. (Photo: medcom.id)

Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

English military president joko widodo police
Antara • 01 March 2022 19:09
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday asked Indonesian military and police officers to refrain from meddling in democracy as that might compromise discipline.
 
"Soldiers and police cannot meddle in democracy. No lower-ranking officers should feel free, (feel) different from their superiors, no," he said during the annual joint military and police leadership meeting at the National Defence Forces Headquarters in East Jakarta.
 
He urged military and police officers to improve national discipline.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our discipline is now weak. I urge the military and police leadership to be the example of national discipline to residents and also to improve internal discipline," he remarked.
 
He also highlighted that military and police discipline is distinct from civilian discipline.
 
"Regarding democracy, there is none in the military and police . We need to improve discipline on this issue to ensure residents can see that we are moving to enhance the national discipline," the President said.
 
Military and police discipline not only applies to officers but also to their family members, he added.
 
"The discipline not only applies to a mother or father who works (in the military or the police) but also extends to (family members at their) home. Wives of officers must have equal discipline as their husbands. They must not carelessly invite any cleric they want in the name of democracy," the President said, mentioning inviting radical clerics as an example.
 
Military and police discipline must be coordinated by respective units to prevent a decline in discipline among officers and their spouses, he added.
 
He also emphasized the importance of discipline in  using WhatsApp Group among the military and the police.
 
Officers must not question government decisions that have been decided through democratic means, such as the decision to relocate the national capital to East Kalimantan, Widodo said.
 
"How can officers question the capital relocation then say they disagree to it? The government has decided it, and the Parliament has agreed to it -- this must not be debated further according to military and police discipline," he added.
 
The President pointed out that military and police officers follow a distinct discipline that is incorporated in their institutional code of conduct.
 
"Undivided loyalty is paramount (for military and police officers)," he remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

English
jakarta
Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

English
environment
Govt Presents Media Center for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

Govt Presents Media Center for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English
g20 presidency
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri
Nasional

Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija
Olahraga

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga
Internasional

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN
Pendidikan

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!