English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The visit was part of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC). (Photo: medcom.id)
The visit was part of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC). (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Shares Experience on Disaster Risk Mitigation, Early Warning Systems with Jordan

English disaster BMKG BNPB
Antara • 22 June 2022 15:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government shared its experience in implementing disaster risk mitigation and early warning systems with the Jordanian government delegation on a working visit to Jakarta and East Nusa Tenggara on June 20-24, 2022.
 
According to a statement received here on Wednesday, the Jordanian delegation visited the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) as well as the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Jakarta.
 
In addition to sharing experiences, the visit aimed to explore collaborations in mitigating the risks of drought.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hence, the delegation also headed to Kupang City, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province, which often experienced drought. In addition, the region was hit by the Seroja tropical cyclone in April 2021.
 
Head of the Climate Change Information Center at BMKG Dodo Gunawan welcomed the arrival of the Jordanian delegates to learn about Indonesia's efforts to improve the early warning system.
 
“The BMKG has an important role (to play) in climate monitoring and providing information on the extreme climate phenomenon. Our task is to analyze and disseminate information regarding climate as well as issue an early warning to the stakeholders, so that the impact of disasters can be mitigated,” he remarked.
 
As part of the drought-handling efforts, his side also monitored the pattern of occurrence of days without rain and the intensity of rainfall in areas prone to the disaster.
 
In addition, the agency has issued a drought early warning, so the local governments will have made better preparations as a mitigatory measure in handling the disaster.
 
Director of Disaster Risk Mapping and Evaluation of BNPB, Udrekh, noted that the Pacific Ring of Fire -- which is the meeting point of the world's three tectonic plates -- makes Indonesia vulnerable to various disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.
 
The occurrence of several climate change-related disasters, such as floods, droughts, and rising sea levels, also increases in Indonesia.
 
“One of the important keys of mitigating the disaster risk is to conduct a study. Currently, Indonesia has inaRISK, which is a risk assessment portal that provides information on potential hazards, affected populations, loss, and damage, as well as monitors the risk mitigation indexes," Udrekh stated.
 
The information can support the works of other stakeholders to formulate and coordinate for supporting more effective attempts to mitigate the disaster risk, he remarked.
 
Ayman Shiply, the head of planning and risk assessment of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) of Jordan, said that his side was able to obtain additional knowledge and promote the implementation of technology transfer through the working visit.
 
The visit was part of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) facilitated by the United Nations World Food Program (UN WFP) in Indonesia and Jordan, in collaboration with the governments of both countries.
 
WFP Representative for Indonesia Christa Räder lauded the commitment of the two countries to increase their capacity to mitigate the risks and impacts of disasters and climate change.
 
SSTC is a strategic platform for the governments of the two countries to learn from each other, especially regarding attempts to improve disaster preparedness to protect the community, especially the most vulnerable groups, she remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!