Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Investment Minister Supports Move to Expedite 5G Networks in Eastern Indonesia

English Indosat Ooredoo investment south sulawesi
Antara • 19 November 2021 17:06
Makassar: Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia supports efforts to expedite 5G networks by telecommunications companies, especially in Makassar, South Sulawesi, given the province's vast potential to boost the national economy, especially in eastern Indonesia.
 
"In this pandemic era, everything changes, and everyone uses technology, and the presence of Indosat Ooredoo is a solution and the right step in advancing the economy, especially in eastern Indonesia," the Investment Minister noted in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Friday.
 
Lahadalia delivered the statement during the launch of 5G Indosat Ooredoo in Makassar. The event was also attended by acting Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman and Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Indosat Ooredoo Vikram Sinha.

Lahadalia believes that reliable and quality technology was direly needed for Indonesia's economic growth. To this end, the government and entrepreneurs, including MSMEs, required 5G technology to facilitate their activities.
 
He also deemed South Sulawesi as a developed province apart from Java and held huge economic potential, especially for MSMEs.
 
"South Sulawesi also already has adequate infrastructure. Reliable 5G is needed to support the economy across all sectors, including MSMEs," he stated.
 
Acting governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman backed the notion by saying that Makassar functions as a hub city for several provinces and cities in eastern Indonesia, so the presence of a reliable 5G network is direly needed in that region.
 
"Of course, the 5G network is direly needed to push for (the betterment of) South Sulawesi's economy, and eventually, it will also boost the national economy in general," he stated.
 
Director & Chief Operating Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Vikram Sinha remarked that the launch of the 5G network in Makassar was the fourth installment after those in Solo, Jakarta, and Surabaya.
 
According to the company, 5G technology was urgently needed in Indonesia as a means to support Indonesia in its pursuit of becoming a digital country and also encourages national economic growth.
 
"We will seize the opportunity to support and assist MSMEs that are company visas to help encourage and advance the Indonesian economy," Sinha added.
 
(WAH)
