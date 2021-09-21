Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The Indonesian government will conduct a trial run on the opening of malls for children below 12 years of age in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya this week after the situation of the covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia improved.Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and PPKM Coordinator for Java-Bali Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan made the statement during an online press conference here Monday."Along with an improvement in the COVID-19 situation as well as the implementation of health protocols and the ongoing use of PeduliLindungi, several adjustments and also tightening of public activities can be conducted during this week, including the trial opening of shopping centers or malls for children below 12 years of age," he noted.The opening of malls for children under 12 years of age must be under the supervision and assistance of parents.In addition, he informed that people, with yellow status in the PeduliLindungi application, are now allowed to enter cinema halls. Earlier, the government had allowed cinemas in areas with levels 3 and 2 public activity restrictions (PPKM) to open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.Pandjaitan also revealed that another adjustment made this week was the Liga 2 matches allowed to be held in cities and districts applying levels 3 and 2 PPKM, with a maximum of eight matches per week.Moreover, restaurants in outdoor sports facilities can operate, with a capacity of 50 percent."Non-essential offices in districts and cities with level 3 PPKM can conduct 25 percent work-from-office (WFO) for employees, who have been vaccinated and must have used the PeduliLindungi QR code," he stated.Furthermore, the minister revealed that in line with the president's directive issued during an earlier limited meeting, it was decided that based on the current developments, the PPKM Level change was enforced for two weeks for Java-Bali.However, evaluation will still be conducted on a weekly basis as a precautionary measure against changes that occur quickly, Pandjaitan added.(WAH)