Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin conducted a work visit to Bandung, West Java on Wednesday.The Vice President is scheduled to observe urban farming activities and covid-19vaccination events during the work visit.Ma'ruf is also expected to lead a meeting on the acceleration of measures to combat extreme poverty.According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the Vice President and hisentourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airforce Base, Jakarta Province at 07.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB).After his arrival, the Vice President will then visit the location of urban farming activities in Pajajaran, Cicendo, Bandung.Not long afterard, the Vice President and his entourage will go to Al-Jabbar Mosque in Gedebage District to oversee covid-19 vaccination. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)