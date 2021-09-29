English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Ma'ruf Visits Bandung to Observe Covid-19 Vaccination

English vaccination vice president maruf amin jakarta province
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 29 September 2021 15:24
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin conducted a work visit to Bandung, West Java on Wednesday.
 
The Vice President is scheduled to observe urban farming activities and covid-19
vaccination events during the work visit.
 
Ma'ruf is also expected to lead a meeting on the acceleration of measures to combat extreme poverty.

According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the Vice President and his
entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airforce Base, Jakarta Province at 07.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
After his arrival, the Vice President will then visit the location of urban farming activities in Pajajaran, Cicendo, Bandung. 
 
Not long afterard, the Vice President and his entourage will go to Al-Jabbar Mosque in Gedebage District to oversee covid-19 vaccination. (Translator: Natasha Celia)

 
(WAH)
English
vaccination
English
united states
English
covid-19 pandemic
