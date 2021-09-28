



Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2021 18:15









Jakarta: 740,242 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 49,655,718, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.



Meanwhile, 1,368,611 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 88,531,137.



To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.



The Indonesian government recorded 2,057 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,211,260.



From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,551 to 4,031,099.



In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 124 to 141,709.



(WAH)