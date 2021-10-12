English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Builds 120 Houses to Relocate Mandalika Residents

English west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit housing
Antara • 12 October 2021 14:07
Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry has built 120 houses (Rusus) to relocate residents of Ujung Desa Kuta Village, Mandalika, affected by the construction of the Mandalika Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara.
 
"We are relocating residents affected by the construction of the Mandalika MotoGP Circuit by building special houses for 120 families," Director of Special Housing at the PUPR Ministry Yusniewati noted in a  statement here, Tuesday.
 
She stated that the Rusus type 36 with the prototype of simple, healthy, and instant houses (Risha) was built on a new location of two hectares of land in Ngolang Kuta Village, with several supporting facilities, such as children's playgrounds, places of worship, and clean water canals.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Rusus for residents will be built under a multi-year plan until 2022, Yusniewati noted.
 
Currently, the PUPR Ministry, through the Directorate of Special Housing, has temporarily relocated residents to villages not far from their previous residences.
 
"The location of the new land for relocation that we have prepared is in Ngolang, Kuta Village, about four kilometers from the previous village. We have prepared an area of two hectares with supporting facilities, such as playgrounds, places of worship, and clean water access," she informed.
 
Yusniewati later noted that the special house for the relocation of residents was built on the basis of the growing house concept.
 
"The Rusus that we have prepared is the Risha type 36 structure. Each housing unit has two rooms, a family room, a toilet, and a kitchen as well as room designed according to the growing house concept. We hope that next year, work on the entire Rusus would be completed," she noted.
 
Earlier, the PUPR Ministry had invited engineers in Indonesia to support the infrastructure and public housing development program, especially for the One Million Houses Program.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!