English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Bolsters Health Protocols to Curb Covid-19 Transmission in Papua Province

English Papua papua province health protocols
Antara • 14 October 2021 16:18
Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has bolstered health protocols in various communities to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Papua Province, especially since the 20th National Games (PON) are being held in the province until October 15.
 
The BNPB had earlier reportedly distributed over three million masks during the Papua PON and provided mask outlets and mask cars for athletes, officials, and the community.
 
Head of the Health Protocol Task Force of Papua PON, Prasinta Dewi, confirmed having also supported the implementation of face-to-face learning in Mimika District's schools by providing education related to health protocols there from October 11.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The information on health protocols pertains to the right way of washing hands with soap and running water, maintaining a safe distance for students to learn, and the correct way to wear masks.
 
"A total of 38 thousand masks were also given to schools," Dewi noted in a written statement received on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, the health protocol task force in Jayapura City also distributed masks at several places of worship, such as churches and mosques, especially on special days, such as Fridays for mosques and during Sunday services at churches.
 
Strengthening of health protocols and dissemination of information was also implemented at several prisons, nursing homes, and orphanages in the Jayapura District area.
 
For some 18 days, the BNPB had strengthened health protocols in various sectors. Dewi is optimistic that the effort would help to reduce the potential of COVID-19 cases increasing during PON.
 
"The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during PON is unavoidable, but the most important aspect is how do we minimize the risk of transmission through efforts to strengthen health protocols that are being continuously implemented by the task force and all parties involved," she remarked.
 
According to the data compiled by BNPB from September 27 to October 12, the graph of active COVID-19 cases in the four clusters of Papua PON had tended to decline.
 
The number of active cases in the four clusters as of October 12, reached 89, a drop of 72 cases from the previous days. Meanwhile, at the start of PON, some 161 cases were found.
 
The average daily addition of positive cases reached two in the four clusters of the Papua PON.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19
Nasional

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961
Internasional

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!