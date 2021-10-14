Govt Bolsters Health Protocols to Curb Covid-19 Transmission in Papua Province

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has bolstered health protocols in various communities to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Papua Province, especially since the 20th National Games (PON) are being held in the province until October 15.
The BNPB had earlier reportedly distributed over three million masks during the Papua PON and provided mask outlets and mask cars for athletes, officials, and the community.
Head of the Health Protocol Task Force of Papua PON, Prasinta Dewi, confirmed having also supported the implementation of face-to-face learning in Mimika District's schools by providing education related to health protocols there from October 11.
The information on health protocols pertains to the right way of washing hands with soap and running water, maintaining a safe distance for students to learn, and the correct way to wear masks.
"A total of 38 thousand masks were also given to schools," Dewi noted in a written statement received on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the health protocol task force in Jayapura City also distributed masks at several places of worship, such as churches and mosques, especially on special days, such as Fridays for mosques and during Sunday services at churches.
Strengthening of health protocols and dissemination of information was also implemented at several prisons, nursing homes, and orphanages in the Jayapura District area.
For some 18 days, the BNPB had strengthened health protocols in various sectors. Dewi is optimistic that the effort would help to reduce the potential of COVID-19 cases increasing during PON.
"The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during PON is unavoidable, but the most important aspect is how do we minimize the risk of transmission through efforts to strengthen health protocols that are being continuously implemented by the task force and all parties involved," she remarked.
According to the data compiled by BNPB from September 27 to October 12, the graph of active COVID-19 cases in the four clusters of Papua PON had tended to decline.
The number of active cases in the four clusters as of October 12, reached 89, a drop of 72 cases from the previous days. Meanwhile, at the start of PON, some 161 cases were found.
The average daily addition of positive cases reached two in the four clusters of the Papua PON.