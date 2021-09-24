Indonesian Civil Servants Urged to Implement Strict Health Protocols

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN RB) Tjahjo Kumolo has urged civil servants to continue the implementation of strict health protocols.The move aims to prevent an increase in covid-19 cases.This is written in the MenPAN RB letter Number 23 Year 2021 regarding the Adjustment of the Work System During the Enforcement of Community Activities Restrictions During the Covid-19 Pandemic.The letter was signed by Tjahjo on September 22, 2021."This official duty is done with more strict implementation of the healthprotocols," the letter says, as quoted by medcom.id.Tjahjo also asked senior officials to ensure covid-19 vaccination for their subordinates and their family members."Download and Use PeduliLindungi on their smartphone," said Tjahjo. (Translator: Natasha Celia).(WAH)