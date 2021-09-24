English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Civil Servants Urged to Implement Strict Health Protocols

English covid-19 cases vaccination health protocols
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 24 September 2021 16:39
Jakarta: Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN RB) Tjahjo Kumolo has urged civil servants to continue the implementation of  strict health protocols. 
 
The move aims to prevent an increase in covid-19 cases.
 
This is written in the MenPAN RB letter Number 23 Year 2021 regarding the Adjustment of the Work System During the Enforcement of Community Activities Restrictions During the Covid-19 Pandemic. 

The letter was signed by Tjahjo on September 22, 2021.
 
"This official duty is done with more strict implementation of the healthprotocols," the letter says, as quoted by medcom.id.
 
Tjahjo also asked senior officials to ensure covid-19 vaccination for their subordinates and their family members.
 
"Download and Use PeduliLindungi on their smartphone," said Tjahjo. (Translator: Natasha Celia).
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

English
trade
Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

English
tourism
No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

English
jakarta province
Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan
Nasional

Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini
Olahraga

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri
Hiburan

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti
Ekonomi

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?
Otomotif

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun
Teknologi

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia
Internasional

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

