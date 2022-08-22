NasDem Open to Establishing Coalition with PDIP

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The NasDem Party is open to the possibility of establishing a political coalition with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) during the 2024 general elections.According to NasDem Party politician Willy Aditya, such coalition is always possible."It's possible," Willy said at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Jakarta on Monday, August 22, 2022.Willy is confident that NasDem Party will be able to establish partnerships with any political parties as long as they can make agreements.One of the issues is the decision of the National Working Meeting of NasDem Party which endorses three presidential hopefuls, namely Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa."Of course, we also have to respect the decision of the National Working Meeting," said the Deputy Chairman of the Legislation Body of the House of Representatives (DPR).Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) official and House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani began PDIP's "political safari" with a meeting with NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh today.Puan Maharani and PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey, PDIP Campaign Head Bambang Wuryanto, and several PDIP officials arrived at NasDem Tower, at 11.00 local time.The delegation were welcomed by Deputy General Chairperson of the NasDem Party Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of NasDem Party Johnny G. Plate, and other NasDem party officials such as Lestari Moerdijat.