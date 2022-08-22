English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and DPR Speaker Puan Maharani. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)
Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and DPR Speaker Puan Maharani. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)

NasDem Open to Establishing Coalition with PDIP

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 15:06
Jakarta: The NasDem Party is open to the possibility of establishing a political coalition with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) during the 2024 general elections.
 
According to NasDem Party politician Willy Aditya, such coalition is always possible.
 
"It's possible," Willy said at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Jakarta on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Willy is confident that NasDem Party will be able to establish partnerships with any political parties as long as they can make agreements.
 
One of the issues is the decision of the National Working Meeting of NasDem Party which endorses three presidential hopefuls, namely Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa.
 
"Of course, we also have to respect the decision of the National Working Meeting," said the Deputy Chairman of the Legislation Body of the House of Representatives (DPR).
 
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) official and House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani began PDIP's "political safari" with a meeting with NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh today.
 
Puan Maharani and PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey, PDIP Campaign Head Bambang Wuryanto, and several PDIP officials arrived at NasDem Tower, at 11.00 local time. 
 
The delegation were welcomed by Deputy General Chairperson of the NasDem Party Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of NasDem Party Johnny G. Plate, and other NasDem party officials such as Lestari Moerdijat.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Airlines to Increase Flights on Jakarta-Belitung Route ahead G20 Meeting

Airlines to Increase Flights on Jakarta-Belitung Route ahead G20 Meeting

English
G20
Bio Farma's COVID-19 Vaccine Named Indovac

Bio Farma's COVID-19 Vaccine Named Indovac

English
vaccine
Puan Maharani Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower

Puan Maharani Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower

English
PDIP
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempa 5.8 Magnitudo Guncang Kuta Bali
Nasional

Gempa 5.8 Magnitudo Guncang Kuta Bali

AS-Korsel Memulai Latihan Militer Gabungan, Terbesar Sejak 2018
Internasional

AS-Korsel Memulai Latihan Militer Gabungan, Terbesar Sejak 2018

Jokowi: Tingkat Kerugian Produksi Pangan RI Masih Tinggi
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Tingkat Kerugian Produksi Pangan RI Masih Tinggi

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar

Orang Kaya Beraksi, All New Toyota GR 86 Ludes Terjual
Otomotif

Orang Kaya Beraksi, All New Toyota GR 86 Ludes Terjual

Candaan Sule Mau Menikah Lagi Berbuntut Panjang
Hiburan

Candaan Sule Mau Menikah Lagi Berbuntut Panjang

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG
Pendidikan

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!