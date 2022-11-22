English  
President Joko Widodo at the refugee site for Cianjur earthquke victims. Photo: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Setpres
Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

Fajar Nugraha, Nur Azizah • 22 November 2022 17:33
Cianjur: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly inspected the areas affected by the Cianjur earthquake. During his visit, he asked the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to build earthquake-resistant houses for victims.
 
"The important thing is that the construction of houses affected by earthquakes is required by the Minister of PUPR to use earthquake-resistant building standards," Jokowi said in Cianjur, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
 
This was conveyed because Indonesia is in the Ring of Fire region. In addition, this powerful earthquake is a 20-year earthquake that can be repeated again.
 
"Because the BMKG said earlier that this earthquake is an earthquake every 20 years, so we are directing the house to be earthquake-resistant," he said.
 
This time around, Jokowi was accompanied by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendi.
 
An earthquake rocked the Cianjur Regency area, West Java, Monday afternoon, November 21 2022. Apart from damage to buildings, there were also fatalities which reached 268 lives.
 
The impact of the earthquake was also felt in a number of other areas such as in Sukabumi, West Java. In that area, hundreds of houses suffered damage from low level to heavy damage.
 
(FJR)

