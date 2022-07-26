Jakarta: Gerindra Party is set hold a National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
One of its main agendas is to ask for the willingness of General Chairman Prabowo Subianto to be proposed as a presidential candidate.
"The support voiced by all Gerindra Party officials and all Gerindra Party cadres who want the General Chairperson of Gerindra Party H Prabowo Subianto to run in the 2024 presidential election, " said Secretary General of Gerindra Party Ahmad Muzani in a written statement, Tuesday, July 26 2022.
Muzani conveyed that Prabowo's answer was highly expected.
"We hope that all Gerindra cadres will work hand in hand and work together to realize our victory in 2024 with Prabowo as our President, Gerindra will win," he said.
"We hope that all Gerindra Party officials at all levels will participate in this event, either through television or the YouTube channel that we provide," he said.