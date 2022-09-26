English  
Indonesian government send aid for the recovery of flood management in Pakistan. Photo: JAS
Indonesia Disburses USD1 Million Aid to Pakistan

Fajar Nugraha • 26 September 2022 18:05
Jakarta: PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (JAS Airport Services) supports humanitarian assistance from the Indonesian government for the recovery of flood management in Pakistan by BNPB through Temporary Storage (TPS) at the cargo warehouse of Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Jakarta.
 
"To help the burden of our brothers and sisters in Pakistan and as a form of international solidarity, the Indonesian government provides humanitarian assistance in the form of approximately USD 1 million in financial assistance and also aid for goods which we will immediately send today," said President Joko Widodo when lifting the aid at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, Monday, September 26, 2022.
 
President Joko Widodo hopes that this assistance can help brothers and sisters in Pakistan so that they can recover quickly and return to their activities.

"This opportunity is a form of support for JAS Airport Services in sending logistical assistance and equipment to the Government of Pakistan to accelerate the handling of floods that have claimed more than 1,000 victims, and forced approximately 800,000 people to evacuate," added JAS Airport Services Corporate Communication Manager Ageng Wibowo.
 
It was noted that the logistics received at the JAS Airport Services Temporary Storage at Halim Perdanakusuma airport were 7,201 koli or 99,940 kilograms (kg) consisting of basic needs such as tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, generators, and medicines. and medical materials.
 
All humanitarian logistics assistance for the Pakistani government was flown using two special CIC (Cargo In Cabin) cargo flights belonging to Garuda Indonesia.
 
In addition, floods and landslides in Pakistan also have a wide impact on the people of Pakistan, starting from damage to agricultural land, damage to schools, damage to houses, and also infrastructure.
 
(FJR)

