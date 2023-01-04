VP Inspects Construction of Permanent Housing for Cianjur Quake Victims

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Cianjur: Indonesian Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin inspected the construction of permanent housing (huntap) for victimes of November's earthquake in Cianjur.The permanent housing is located in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku, Cianjur."People who live near the epicenter will be relocated," said Ma'ruf in Cianjur, West Java on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.Ma'ruf explained that the total number of shelters to be built in Sirnagalih is 200. In addition, the government is building 151 shelters in Murnisari Village, Mande District.Previously, an earthquake with a magnitude (M) of 5.6 was felt by residents of Jakarta and its surroundings on November 21. The epicenter was 10 km southwest of Cianjur Regency.This earthquake also damaged 59,889 houses, 281 houses of worship, 18 health facilities, 18 offices/buildings, and 701 educational facilities.