"The construction is being carried out in the villages of Sirnagalih and Murnisari for residents, who received recommendations to be relocated," the agency head noted in a written statement on Thursday.
Suharyanto explained that for the Phase I Relocation in Sirnagalih, some 200 units will be built according to the master plan.
Progress as of January 3, 2023, showed there were 188 location units ready to build, 164 simple healthy instant house (RISHA) units fully installed, 164 units covered with roofs, and 91 units completed.
The Phase II Relocation in Murnisari has 151 units, with progress being 43 ready-to-build location units, 14 fully installed RISHA units, and four roof-covered units, Suharyanto said.
In determining areas that should be relocated, the government has coordinated with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to map earthquake-prone zones.
People, who live at the location of the epicenter of an earthquake or a fault area that could potentially trigger an earthquake, must be relocated and are prohibited from rebuilding their houses, he emphasized.
However, if the area is still safe from the potential risk of an earthquake impact, it will be permissible to rebuild at the same location.
Meanwhile, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman said his side had received a recommendation from the BMKG regarding three sub-districts included in the earthquake-prone zone since they were located at the epicenter.
"We already have data regarding which areas that will be relocated. There are three sub-districts included in the epicenter. During this week or next week, we will conduct dissemination of information," he said.
After receiving a recommendation from the BMKG, the Cianjur government will disseminate information to the community and determine which residents should relocate or rebuild their houses.
The regional government will also finalize the disbursal of stimulant funds to the community for the construction of their houses.
"Based on data received from the BMKG, next week, we will conduct the dissemination of information regarding relocation," he said.