According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), around eight houses were heavily damaged. Previously, BNPB informed that two educational facilities were damaged, namely Saumlaki 1 Public High School and Saumlaki Christian Middle School.
"Besides houses, public facilities were also damaged, such as the regent's office,," Acting Head of the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center of the BNPB Abdul Muhari said here on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
The earthquake also damaged several houses in Southwest Maluku Regency. In addition, 2 educational facilities were also damaged.
"The local disaster mitigation agencies are still collecting data at the affected locations," he said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 136 km northwest of the Tanimbar Islands with a depth of 130 km. The earthquake did not cause tsunami waves.