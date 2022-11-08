English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government currently encourages forest and land rehabilitation around the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government currently encourages forest and land rehabilitation around the region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Endemic, Native Plant Species to Be Planted in Indonesia's New Capital: Ministry

Antara • 08 November 2022 19:07
Jakarta: Vegetation planted in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) will comprise  several types of endemic and native plants, according to the Environment and Forestry Ministry.
 
"Types of plants that will be planted are endemic species, native species, mosquito repellents, and plants that animals consume," the ministry's official, Dyah Murtiningsih, noted at the Indonesian Pavilion discussion at the Egypt COP-27 streamed online, Monday.
 
The development of IKN, which adopts the Forest City concept, considers landscape and biodiversity management, so that it can be a natural habitat for plants and animals endemic to the East Kalimantan region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The government currently encourages forest and land rehabilitation around IKN's region. Earlier, the region was filled with monoculture plants and industry vegetation, such as eucalyptus.
 
"Forest and land rehabilitation will involve the local community to restore the monoculture forest into a tropical rainforest, with a variety of vegetation," she remarked.
 
The total area in IKN's Central Government Core Zone that will be transformed until 2023 is 984 hectares from 4,600 hectares targeted to be completed by 2024.
 
"Currently, the forest and land rehabilitation process for the transformation is still ongoing, with the target area of 917 hectares until the end of 2022," she noted.
 
On the occasion, Dean of Mulawarman University's Faculty of Forestry, Rudianto Amirta, noted that transformation into a natural tropical forest will produce several changes.
 
Tropical rainforest will have a high variety of diverse species, be capable of storing water, and be a place where plants can grow to support the animals around them.
 
"We expect to be able to transform the forest, from a plantation forest to a rainforest ecosystem," he stated.
 
To do this, the government is considering to use 25 plant families and genera of lowland dipterocarp rainforest frequently found in Kalimantan.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministry Promotes Palapa Ring Integration Development

Jokowi Visits East Kalimantan to Review Development of Indonesia's New Capital

Govt Preparing Draft Regulation to Support Investment in Nusantara

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 6,601 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,601 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia to Impose Tax on Motor Vehicles Exceeding Emission Standards: Ministry

Indonesia to Impose Tax on Motor Vehicles Exceeding Emission Standards: Ministry

English
environment
ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

English
asia-pacific
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
172 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi per 8 November
Nasional

172 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi per 8 November

Menaker: Pengusaha-Buruh Sering Beda Pandangan soal Aturan Pengupahan
Ekonomi

Menaker: Pengusaha-Buruh Sering Beda Pandangan soal Aturan Pengupahan

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!