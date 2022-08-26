The decision was taken during an ethical trial on Friday early morning.
"Dishonorably discharged as a member of the National Police," said the Head of the Intelligence ad Security Agency of the National Police, Commissioner General Ahmad Dofiri, at the National Police Headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, August 26, 2022.
The decision was made by the Police Ethics Commission after they examined as many as 15 witnesses, including Sambo himself.
The law enforcement agency previously named Ferdy Sambo and several other people as suspects in the murder case of opryansah Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J.
The suspects were charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, as well as Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.