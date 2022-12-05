English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The map will explain various disaster threats. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The map will explain various disaster threats. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesians Urged to Adhere to Disaster-Prone Area Map

Antara • 05 December 2022 16:59
Jakarta: The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) reminded the public to comply with the disaster-prone area map (KRB) in order to mitigate various threats arising from geological activities.
 
PVMBG Earthquake Researcher Agus Budianto remarked that the disaster-prone area map will be used when volcanic activity increased, from Level I to Level IV, for people to be aware in conducting activities around disaster-prone areas.
 
"When we are in a disaster-prone area, the KRB map will explain various disaster threats, for example, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and ground motions," Budianto stated in Jakarta, Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He remarked that the KRB map is a guide for the community to take action according to the natural disaster's threats.
 
On January 14, 2022, the PVMBG released a KRB map of the Mount Semeru disaster-prone area that was updated on a scale of 1 to 25,000.
 
A map of volcanic disaster-prone areas shows the level of disaster vulnerability of an area in the event of an eruption or volcanic activity.
 
The map describes the types and nature of volcanic hazards, disaster-prone areas, escape routes, evacuation locations, and disaster mitigation posts.
 
On the map, PVMBG presents images with colors and symbols having explanations included on the sidelines.
 
"The map and the recommendations that we published can help people to easily adapt during a disaster," Budianto remarked.
 
Apart from maps of volcanic hazard areas, the PVMBG also published maps of volcanic hazard-prone areas, maps of earthquake-prone areas, and maps of tsunami-prone areas.
 
Moreover, the agency issued maps of ground movement vulnerability zones and maps of predictions of potential ground motions that are updated every month, all of which can be accessed easily and free of charge via the official website https://vsi.esdm.go.id/.
 
Budianto stated that through this disaster-prone areas map, the government and related stakeholders can develop contingency plans as community preparedness plans ahead of a geological disaster in the future. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

East Java's Mount Semeru Still Spewing Avalanches of Hot Clouds: Official

Govt to Immediately Repair Public Facilities in Cianjur

BACA JUGA
ADB Approves $250 Million to Support SOEs in Papua New Guinea

ADB Approves $250 Million to Support SOEs in Papua New Guinea

English
papua new guinea
Developing New Commodity-Based Alliance Urgent for Indonesia: DPR Deputy Speaker

Developing New Commodity-Based Alliance Urgent for Indonesia: DPR Deputy Speaker

English
nickel
House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2023, BI Yakin Inflasi Terjaga di 3%
Ekonomi

2023, BI Yakin Inflasi Terjaga di 3%

Anwar Ibrahim: Menteri Kabinet Malaysia Setuju Gajinya Dipotong 20 Persen
Internasional

Anwar Ibrahim: Menteri Kabinet Malaysia Setuju Gajinya Dipotong 20 Persen

Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?
Olahraga

Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis
Otomotif

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula
Nasional

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah
Pendidikan

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?
Hiburan

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!