Indonesians Urged to Adhere to Disaster-Prone Area Map

PVMBG Earthquake Researcher Agus Budianto remarked that the disaster-prone area map will be used when volcanic activity increased, from Level I to Level IV, for people to be aware in conducting activities around disaster-prone areas.
"When we are in a disaster-prone area, the KRB map will explain various disaster threats, for example, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and ground motions," Budianto stated in Jakarta, Monday.
He remarked that the KRB map is a guide for the community to take action according to the natural disaster's threats.
On January 14, 2022, the PVMBG released a KRB map of the Mount Semeru disaster-prone area that was updated on a scale of 1 to 25,000.
A map of volcanic disaster-prone areas shows the level of disaster vulnerability of an area in the event of an eruption or volcanic activity.
The map describes the types and nature of volcanic hazards, disaster-prone areas, escape routes, evacuation locations, and disaster mitigation posts.
On the map, PVMBG presents images with colors and symbols having explanations included on the sidelines.
"The map and the recommendations that we published can help people to easily adapt during a disaster," Budianto remarked.
Apart from maps of volcanic hazard areas, the PVMBG also published maps of volcanic hazard-prone areas, maps of earthquake-prone areas, and maps of tsunami-prone areas.
Moreover, the agency issued maps of ground movement vulnerability zones and maps of predictions of potential ground motions that are updated every month, all of which can be accessed easily and free of charge via the official website https://vsi.esdm.go.id/.
Budianto stated that through this disaster-prone areas map, the government and related stakeholders can develop contingency plans as community preparedness plans ahead of a geological disaster in the future.