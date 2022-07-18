English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta Public Facilities Urged to to Make Booster Shot Entry Requirement: Vice Governor

Antara • 18 July 2022 19:50
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has urged all public facilities in the city to make booster vaccination an entry requirement for visitors, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said on Monday.
 
"We ask all public facilities in Jakarta to require booster vaccines for their visitors," he said in Jakarta.
 
The direction is stated in the Circular of the Minister of Home Affairs, Number 440/3917/SJ, concerning the acceleration of advanced dose (booster) vaccination for the community.

As per the circular, public facilities include offices, factories, public parks, tourist attractions, art galleries, museums, cafes, shopping centers/malls/trade centers, and other public areas.
 
To enter public facilities, visitors must scan a QR code through the PeduliLindungi application, as has been done so far, Patria said.
 
The Ministry of Health on Sunday (July 17, 2022) updated the color status information on the PeduliLindungi application.
 
Residents assigned a green status have been categorized as safe to visit public places. They include people aged 18 years or above who have received a booster vaccine, are not COVID-19 patients, or had close contact with COVID-19 patients.
 
Their swab antigen tests, taken in 1x24 hours, have also shown a negative result, or they have tested negative in a PCR test taken three days before the visit. People who have recovered from a coronavirus infection 90 days prior to the visit have also been included in this category.
 
A green status for residents aged 6–17 indicates that they have been fully vaccinated according to the type of vaccine received.
 
Residents assigned yellow status are allowed to visit public places, but must follow local government regulations and respective public area rules.
 
A yellow status indicates that they are included in the criteria for complete vaccination for those aged 18 years and above.
 
In residents aged 6–17 years, a yellow status indicates that they have been vaccinated once according to the type of vaccine received.
 
Meanwhile, a red status for citizens aged 18 years and above indicates that they cannot enter public places since they have not been vaccinated or have only been vaccinated once according to the type of vaccine received.
 
A red status for residents aged 6–17 indicates that they have never been vaccinated.
 
Meanwhile, residents with black status cannot enter public places. They include people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the 10 days prior to the visit, or have had contact with a COVID-19-positive patient less than 14 days prior to the visit. 
 
(WAH)
