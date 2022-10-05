English  
Flooding occurred due to high rainfall. (Photo: medcom.id)
Hundreds of Stationary, Mobile Pumps Deployed across Jakarta

Antara • 05 October 2022 15:45
Jakarta: The Water Resources Service (SDA) of Jakarta Province deployed 455 stationary pumps and 457 mobile pumps to suck up and drain puddles and floodwaters at several points in the capital city.
 
"We are coordinating with the regional disaster mitigation agency (BPBD), Bina Marga Service, and fire and rescue service (Gulkarmat) for draining water along with village heads and sub-district heads," Secretary of the Jakarta Water Resources Service, Dudi Gardesi, noted here, Wednesday.
 
The SDA Service has deployed 138 stationary pumps in 46 areas in West Jakarta, 87 units in 41 areas in South Jakarta, 40 units in 21 areas in East Jakarta, 95 units in 23 areas in Central Jakarta, and 95 units in 23 areas in North Jakarta.

For mobile pumps, the SDA provided 116 units in West Jakarta, 75 units in South Jakarta, 93 units in East Jakarta, 64 units in Central Jakarta, and 109 units in North Jakarta.
 
Pumps were also used to suck up water accumulated in puddles and flooded areas, including in Kemang and Pondok Karya in South Jakarta.
 
In addition to pumps from the SDA Service, hundreds of officers handling public infrastructure and facilities (PPSU) and officers from Jakarta BPBD were deployed to handle the problem of inundation, Gardesi remarked.
 
The Jakarta BPBD noted that as of Wednesday morning, of the 81 neighborhoods affected by floods, currently, water levels in nine neighborhoods ranged from 20 to 80 cm.
 
Flooding occurred due to high rainfall that caused the Pesanggrahan, Krukut, and Cipinang rivers to overflow.
 
Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, heavy rains lashed Jakarta causing inundation and flooding in 81 neighborhoods out of the 30,470 neighborhoods in Jakarta.
 
The data on areas affected by flooding, with floodwaters reaching up to a height of one meter include the North Cipete Village in the area directly adjacent to Krukut River and the Pela Mampang Village in the area directly adjacent to the Krukut and Mampang rivers.
 
(WAH)

