COVID-19 Deaths Have Been Increasing for Last 5 Weeks: WHO Chief

Geneva: COVID-19 deaths have been increasing for the last five weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhananom Ghebreyesus has said.
According to the WHO Chief, several countries are reporting increasing trends in hospitalizations following waves of transmission driven by Omicron subvariants.
"Although the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, we are now in a very different situation to where we were a year ago, and we have learned a number of important lessons. One of the most important is that the most effective way to save lives, protect health systems and reopen societies and economies is to vaccinate the right groups first," Dr Tedros said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
"Even in some countries that have reached 70% vaccination coverage, if significant numbers of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups remain unvaccinated, deaths will continue, health systems will remain under pressure and the global recovery will be at risk," he explained.
WHO continues to urge all countries to strive for the target of 70% vaccination coverage, with a focus on targeted vaccination strategies that prioritize the most vulnerable, which is the most effective way to save lives.
While vaccines have saved countless lives, they have not substantially reduced transmission.
"So it’s vital for governments and the private sector to continue collaborating and investing in the development of new vaccines that prevent both infection and disease," he added.
"In addition to vaccination, WHO urges all countries to assess and strengthen their readiness and response plans for future waves of transmission, including surveillance, testing, strong clinical management and a well-equipped health workforce," he concluded.