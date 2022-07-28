English  
The second booster will be available at health facilities and COVID-19 vaccination service posts. (Photo: medcom.id)
The second booster will be available at health facilities and COVID-19 vaccination service posts. (Photo: medcom.id)

Fourth Dose Vaccinations for Health Workers in Indonesia to Start July 29

Antara • 28 July 2022 19:55
Jakarta: The fourth dose or second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to health workers starting Friday (July 29, 2022), based on a newly issued circular from the Ministry of Health.
 
Director-general of disease prevention and control at the ministry, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said that Circular Letter Number HK.02.02/C/3615/2022 regarding the second booster COVID-19 vaccinations for human resources in the health sector was delivered to all regions on Thursday.
 
"Today, a circular was issued to all health offices and hospitals for the implementation of the second booster (vaccinations) for health workers," he informed when contacted here on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccine brands that have obtained emergency-use authorization (EUA) from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) can be used for the second booster dose or the fourth dose vaccinations for health workers by taking the availability of vaccines into account.
 
The second booster dose will be administered six months after the health workers received the first booster dose.
 
The second booster will be available at health facilities and COVID-19 vaccination service posts.
 
The rollout of second booster dose vaccinations for health workers has been approved by the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), Rondonuwu informed.
 
Health workers are on the frontline in providing health services, and they are at risk of contracting COVID-19 while on duty, Deputy Minister of Health, Dante Saksono Harbuwono, said when contacted separately on Thursday.
 
According to COVID-19 vaccination data accessed from the official website of the Ministry of Health on Thursday, the number of health workers targeted for vaccinations is 1,468,764.
 
So far, 138.43 percent of the targeted recipients have received the first vaccine dose, 134.99 percent of the targeted recipients have received the second dose, and 114.28 percent of the targeted health workers have received the third or first booster dose.
 
(WAH)
