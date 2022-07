Over 169.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 54,087 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,936,472, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 55,275,438 today, increasing by 333,495 in the past 24 hours.Meanwhile, 65,063 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,333,791.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 6,438 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,185,311.From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 3,825 to 5,982,347.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 156,940.