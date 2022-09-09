English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 157,741. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,804 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 17:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,804 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,387,944.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,346 to 6,194,953.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 157,741.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Pemda Diminta Segera Susun Rencana Umum Ketenagalistrikan
Ekonomi

Pemda Diminta Segera Susun Rencana Umum Ketenagalistrikan

Simak Lima Tips Ampuh Lolos Interview Kerja
Pendidikan

Simak Lima Tips Ampuh Lolos Interview Kerja

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo
Olahraga

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo

Periode Berkabung Kerajaan Resmi akan Dimulai Hingga 7 Hari Setelah Pemakaman Ratu
Internasional

Periode Berkabung Kerajaan Resmi akan Dimulai Hingga 7 Hari Setelah Pemakaman Ratu

56 Pasien Covid-19 Masih Dirawat di Wisma Atlet
Nasional

56 Pasien Covid-19 Masih Dirawat di Wisma Atlet

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

