Immigration has completed the eVoA system. (Photo: medcom.id)
Immigration has completed the eVoA system. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Adopt Electronic Visa on Arrival Soon

Antara • 03 November 2022 21:23
Jakarta: The Law and Human Rights Ministry will immediately adopt electronic visa on arrival (eVoA).
 
"Immigration has completed the eVoA system and is currently testing the system that includes payment via payment gateways," Acting Director General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana noted in a written statement  on Thursday.
 
The eVoA and online payment systems or payment gateways would be officiated on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, before the momentum of the G20 Summit in Bali, he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Thank God, the system has been completed by the Directorate of Information Systems and Immigration Technology and is also being tested by fellow Immigration Attachés at the Indonesian Representatives," Ekatjahjana noted.
 
Foreigners included in the eVoA trial will first arrive in Indonesia on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. local time at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The Directorate General will strive to implement the online-based policy as soon as possible in order to support the G20 Summit.
 
"This is also to respond to the needs of the global community that is keen to take a vacation or have a business meeting in Indonesia," he added.
 
He said eVoA would facilitate the global community with regard to traffic activities within and outside Indonesia. Foreigners could complete the eVoA application before departure or when in transit prior to entering the Indonesian territory.
 
As long as the applicant is connected to the internet, he or she does tend to waste time and energy in exchanging cash into rupiah or US Dollars.
 
Adoption of eVoA is conducted gradually by prioritizing VoA services at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and I Gusti Ngurah Rai. For starters, eVoA can be accessed by foreigners from the 26 countries that use VoA the most.
 
Foreigners using VoA are required to pay Rp500 thousand and are allowed to stay in Indonesia for 30 days, and it can be extended for 30 days at the immigration office.
 
Like eVisa, eVoA can also be used no later than 90 days after payment is made. The transaction means available in the payment gateway is through credit card or debit card listed in the Visa or Master Card network.
 
Finally, in addition to eVoA, the online payment system will be applied to web-based applications that can be accessed at visa-online.imigration.go.id.

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!