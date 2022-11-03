English  
Anies would receive an honorary Tutle from the Sultanate of Deli. (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)
Anies would receive an honorary Tutle from the Sultanate of Deli. (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)

Anies Baswedan to Receive Honorary Title from Deli Sultanate

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 03 November 2022 17:58
Jakarta: NasDem Party lawmaker Willy Aditya has revealed that his party's presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, is set to visit Medan, the capital of North Sumatra Province, on Friday, November 4, 2022. 
 
According to the NasDem Party politician, during the visit, Anies would receive an honorary Tutle from the Sultanate of Deli.
 
The honorary title would be directly given by the Sultan of Deli XIV  Seripaduka Baginda Tuanku Sultan Mahmud Aria Lamantjiji Perkasa Alam Shah (Tuanku Aji). 

The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held at Maimun Palace tomorrow at 17.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
"At Maimun Palace, the honorary title will be awarded," Willy told Medcom.id here on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
 
Willy said the former Jakarta governor would also meet interfaith and interethnic leaders after receiving the traditional title. He would also visit the Tuan Guru Besilam Islamic Boarding School.
 
The former education minister then would visit the Joint Secretariat of Anies' Volunteers in North Sumatra. Lastly, Anies would meet with Protestant and Catholic leaders in the region.
 
(WAH)

