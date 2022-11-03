Anies Baswedan to Receive Honorary Title from Deli Sultanate

According to the NasDem Party politician, during the visit, Anies would receive an honorary Tutle from the Sultanate of Deli.
The honorary title would be directly given by the Sultan of Deli XIV Seripaduka Baginda Tuanku Sultan Mahmud Aria Lamantjiji Perkasa Alam Shah (Tuanku Aji).
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held at Maimun Palace tomorrow at 17.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
"At Maimun Palace, the honorary title will be awarded," Willy told Medcom.id here on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Willy said the former Jakarta governor would also meet interfaith and interethnic leaders after receiving the traditional title. He would also visit the Tuan Guru Besilam Islamic Boarding School.
The former education minister then would visit the Joint Secretariat of Anies' Volunteers in North Sumatra. Lastly, Anies would meet with Protestant and Catholic leaders in the region.