No Terrorism Acts Throughout Year-End Holidays: Indonesian Police

Jakarta: The National Police has concluded a special operation, dubbed Operation Candle, to secure Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 celebrations.
The law enforcement agency said there were no terrorism acts throughout year-end holidays.
"There were no significant problems of security and public order, including acts of terrorism," the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo said here on Tuesday, January 3 2022.
Dedi said that the Christmas and New Year celebrations run smoothly. He explained that police cooperated with other stakeholders such as Indonesian Military, ministries/agencies, and community organizations.
Dedi said that natural disasters that occurred during year-end holidays were also handled quite well. He revealed all stakeholders worked hand in hand in mitigating natural disasters.
"Especially floods and there were also several landslides," said Dedi.
During the Operation Candle, the National Police secured 52,636 locations, including 41,702 churches, 711 bus terminals, 653 ports, 206 airports, 156 train stations and 3,693 shopping centers. The government deployed around 166 thousand joint personnel.