Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

Vice President Ma'ruf Visits South Kalimantan Province

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 10 August 2022 15:33
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin departed for Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, this afternoon, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. 
 
Ma'ruf is scheduled to attend the opening of One Islamic Boarding School One Product (OPOP) program in Banjar Baru City.
 
The Vice President, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, headed to Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarmasin from Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta.
 
After traveling by air for one hour and forty minutes, the Vice President is scheduled to arrive at Syamsudin Noor Airport at 15.40 Central Indonesia Time (WITA).
 
Then, they will be welcomed by the Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor, the Chairman of the Regional Legislative Council of South Kalimantan Supian HK and other high-ranking official.

The Opening of OPOP South Kalimantan Expo 2022 will be held in South Banjarbaru District, Banjarbaru City.
 
Before returning to Jakarta, the Vice President will review public health service activities in the region.
 
(WAH)
Floods, Landslides Hit 5 Areas in Banyumas

Floods, Landslides Hit 5 Areas in Banyumas

English
floods
Indonesia, Vietnam Fostering Friendship through the Love for Motorbikes

Indonesia, Vietnam Fostering Friendship through the Love for Motorbikes

English
vietnam
Indonesia Participates in Ceahlaul Festival in Romania

Indonesia Participates in Ceahlaul Festival in Romania

English
indonesian embassy
Komnas HAM Terima Data Tambahan Soal CCTV dan <i>Handphone</i> Terkait Brigadir J
Nasional

Komnas HAM Terima Data Tambahan Soal CCTV dan Handphone Terkait Brigadir J

Kemenkeu Jamin NIK Penduduk Aman setelah Terintegrasi NPWP
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Jamin NIK Penduduk Aman setelah Terintegrasi NPWP

10 Kelakuan Aneh Pesepak Bola yang Bikin Geleng-geleng (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Kelakuan Aneh Pesepak Bola yang Bikin Geleng-geleng (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Can-Am Kembali Produksi Sepeda Motor, Bawa Teknologi Motor Listrik
Otomotif

Can-Am Kembali Produksi Sepeda Motor, Bawa Teknologi Motor Listrik

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir
Pendidikan

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir

AS Gelontorkan Rp1,3 T Bantu Ukraina Bersihkan Ranjau Darat Bekas Perang
Internasional

AS Gelontorkan Rp1,3 T Bantu Ukraina Bersihkan Ranjau Darat Bekas Perang

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Pacarnya Selingkuh dengan Sesama Pria, Ariel Tatum: Sakit Hati Banget!
Hiburan

Pacarnya Selingkuh dengan Sesama Pria, Ariel Tatum: Sakit Hati Banget!

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

