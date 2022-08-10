Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin departed for Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, this afternoon, Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Ma'ruf is scheduled to attend the opening of One Islamic Boarding School One Product (OPOP) program in Banjar Baru City.
The Vice President, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, headed to Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarmasin from Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta.
After traveling by air for one hour and forty minutes, the Vice President is scheduled to arrive at Syamsudin Noor Airport at 15.40 Central Indonesia Time (WITA).
Then, they will be welcomed by the Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor, the Chairman of the Regional Legislative Council of South Kalimantan Supian HK and other high-ranking official.
The Opening of OPOP South Kalimantan Expo 2022 will be held in South Banjarbaru District, Banjarbaru City.
Before returning to Jakarta, the Vice President will review public health service activities in the region.