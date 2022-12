DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) has passed the Bill on Ratification of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore regarding Extradition of Fugitives into law.The extradition treaty was approved during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta today."Can it be approved to be passed into law?" DPR RI Speaker Puan Maharani asked lawmakers during the plenary session.Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Commission III of DPR RI Pangeran Khairul Saleh said that the ratification of the extradition treaty was very important. This is because it can expedite the legal process if the suspect flees to Singapore."Supporting the effectiveness of the law enforcement and criminal justice system," said Pangeran.The National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker conveyed other benefits of the treaty. One of them is strengthening diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Singapore.