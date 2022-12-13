Ministry Built 50 Community Health Center in East Nusa Tenggara in 3 Years: Lawmaker

"Some 50 puskesmas have been built by the central government, so that people in regions, not yet having access to health services, do not have to go to cities to get health checks when they are sick," Deputy Chairman of Commission IX of the House of Representatives (DPR) Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena stated here on Tuesday.
He remarked that the 50 units of puskesmas are able to meet the needs of the community, as they are equipped with complete medical equipment and health workers.
Lena noted that the 50 puskesmas are also equipped with complete health facilities, including health checks for pregnant women. There are also integrated health post (posyandu) activities that support the provision of health services for the community.
"We continue to encourage the Ministry of Health to build puskesmas, especially in remote areas, because health facilities in NTT are still limited, especially in its remote areas," he explained.
He noted that with the efforts made by the Commission IX of DPR, construction of the 50 puskesmas could be realized in the last three years, from 2020 to 2022.
According to Lena, with more puskesmas being built in NTT, it would be easier for the government to tackle infectious diseases and childhood stunting.
"Cases of stunting in NTT are high. Thus, good medical services can help reduce stunting cases that occur in children or (nutritional problems) experienced by pregnant women," he stated.
The legislator vouched to continually strive to ensure that the construction of health facilities in the province can improve to meet the needs of health services for the community.