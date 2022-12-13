English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The 50 puskesmas are equipped with complete health facilities. (Photo: medcom.id)
The 50 puskesmas are equipped with complete health facilities. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Built 50 Community Health Center in East Nusa Tenggara in 3 Years: Lawmaker

Antara • 13 December 2022 15:49
Kupang: The Indonesian Ministry of Health, in the last three years, realized the construction of 50 community health centers (puskesmas) spread across East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) in order to improve health services for residents in the province.
 
"Some 50 puskesmas have been built by the central government, so that people in regions, not yet having access to health services, do not have to go to cities to get health checks when they are sick," Deputy Chairman of Commission IX of the House of Representatives (DPR) Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena stated here on Tuesday.
 
He remarked that the 50 units of puskesmas are able to meet the needs of the community, as they are equipped with complete medical equipment and health workers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lena noted that the 50 puskesmas are also equipped with complete health facilities, including health checks for pregnant women. There are also integrated health post (posyandu) activities that support the provision of health services for the community.
 
"We continue to encourage the Ministry of Health to build puskesmas, especially in remote areas, because health facilities in NTT are still limited, especially in its remote areas," he explained.
 
He noted that with the efforts made by the Commission IX of DPR, construction of the 50 puskesmas could be realized in the last three years, from 2020 to 2022.
 
According to Lena, with more puskesmas being built in NTT, it would be easier for the government to tackle infectious diseases and childhood stunting.
 
"Cases of stunting in NTT are high. Thus, good medical services can help reduce stunting cases that occur in children or (nutritional problems) experienced by pregnant women," he stated.
 
The legislator vouched to continually strive to ensure that the construction of health facilities in the province can improve to meet the needs of health services for the community.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Many people did not report their family members, who died as a result of the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Reaches 600: District Head

Indonesia Adds 1,225 COVID-19 Cases

At Least 11,000 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen's Civil War: UNICEF

BACA JUGA
Govt Commends Volunteers Contributed to Cianjur Quake Response

Govt Commends Volunteers Contributed to Cianjur Quake Response

English
disaster
Minister Hands over 8 Houses to Tropical Cyclone Seroja Victims in Kupang

Minister Hands over 8 Houses to Tropical Cyclone Seroja Victims in Kupang

English
housing
UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IHSG Sore Merekah, 273 Saham Dapat Rapor Hijau
Ekonomi

IHSG Sore Merekah, 273 Saham Dapat Rapor Hijau

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang
Nasional

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022

Lagi Cari-Cari Beasiswa Pascasarjana di Dalam dan Luar Negeri? Ini 10 Rekomendasi Buat Kamu!
Pendidikan

Lagi Cari-Cari Beasiswa Pascasarjana di Dalam dan Luar Negeri? Ini 10 Rekomendasi Buat Kamu!

Didesak Pedemo, Presiden Baru Peru Majukan Pemilu Jadi April 2024
Internasional

Didesak Pedemo, Presiden Baru Peru Majukan Pemilu Jadi April 2024

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini
Otomotif

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang
Hiburan

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro
Teknologi

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!