UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

The letter offers inputs, especially with regard to articles related to freedom of expression and human rights (HAM) issues, he informed.
"We received that letter on November 25 (2022) and (it was) not (addressed) to the government, but to Commission III of the House of Representatives (DPR). So, it was so late," he said at an online press conference with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The Criminal Code received first-level approval on November 24, while the letter arrived on November 25, he pointed out.
“Obviously, (about the article) related to freedom of expression, we already received inputs from the public," he stated.
To prevent any misunderstanding in the interpretation of the articles of the Criminal Code, the government has continued to disseminate information through dialogues and discussions, especially with law enforcement officials and the public, to ensure that the articles are not misused and the same standard parameters bridge the articles, Hiariej informed.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said that the ministry on Monday morning summoned the UN representative to Indonesia in Jakarta regarding the Criminal Code.
"The reason (for the summons) is because this is also one of the procedures for diplomatic relations. It's good the etiquette that applies is in the actions of foreign or United Nations representatives in a country, the lines of communication will always be there to discuss the various issues. So, we do not use the mass media as a tool to convey one thing that has not been verified," he said.
According to Teuku, it is very appropriate for foreign representatives, including the United Nations, not to hastily issue opinions or statements before obtaining clearer information.
The DPR ratified the Criminal Code Bill into law during the parliament's plenary session on Tuesday.
Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, said that after years of following the Dutch-made Criminal Code, Indonesia finally has a Criminal Code that is the result of the ideas of the nation's children.