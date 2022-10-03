English  
The central and regional authorities must provide full support. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Urged to Assist Children Affected in Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Antara • 03 October 2022 14:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) urged the government to assist in the psychological recovery of children affected in the fatal incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District, East Java, Saturday.
 
Apart from providing compensation, KPAI Commissioner Retno Listyarti stated that the central and regional authorities must provide full support in ensuring the psychological recovery of children that got injured or lost their parents in the tragedy.
 
"Regarding children whose parents died in the tragedy, they need support from the country because they now become orphans and lost the mainstay of the family," Listyarti noted in her statement here, Monday.

The commissioner then cautioned of the likely dangers of taking along children to participate in events attracting huge crowds at night, such as late football matches.
 
"Taking along children into the crowd is risky, particularly at night. They will become vulnerable once they enter the crowd, as we could not predict what will happen in the crowd," she noted.
 
She also pointed out that the use of tear gas by the police in the stadium to control the crowd and the pitch invasion could harm children.
 
"That is why tear gas is prohibited by FIFA. Article 19 of FIFA's Stadium Safety and Security Regulation stated that no tear gas or firearms shall be used to control the crowd in a stadium," Listyarti remarked.
 
Moreover, she urged the government to establish an independent team to thoroughly investigate the incident at the stadium that claimed at least 130 lives and injured more than 300 people.
 
Earlier, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to provide the best services to those injured in the stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium.
 
"I order the health minister and the governor of East Java to specifically monitor medical treatment for victims being treated in hospitals in order to get the best services," President Jokowi remarked while delivering a press statement at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Sunday (October 2).
 
Jokowi also instructed Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to thoroughly evaluate the implementation of the football match and also the security procedures for organizing the match.

 
(WAH)

