Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Ensures Health Protocols during Mandalika World Superbike

English indonesian government sports health protocols west nusa tenggara
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2021 16:37
Jakarta: After organizing the National Sports Week in Papua province, the Indonesian Government is making preparation to host the World Superbike (WSBK) in Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in West Nusa Tenggara province from Novermber 19-21. 
 
The announcement was made by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto after attending a limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Jakarta, Monday. 
 
"There will be are three series of events, including the Asia Talent Cup on 12-14 November, Mandalika World Superbike on 19-21 November, and MotoGP in the next year," Airlangga said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 

According to Airlangga, his ranks, who are also in charge of PPKM implementation outside Java-Bali, have also discussed the preparation of this international event, adding that the number of spectators is a maximum 25 thousand people and all spectators are required to be fully vaccinated. 
 
The Government, he added, will also speed up vaccination drive for people around the WSBK’s location and the host city and regencies. 
 
50 percent of people in Central Lombok regency will be targeted to get the second dose of the vaccine, he added. 
 
Based on the President’s directive, Airlangga went on to say that the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police will be ordered to support vaccination acceleration so that the vaccination rate in the regency will reach 50 percent ahead of the event. 
 
Airlangga further said that the Government will also mobilize the Health Protocols Task Force to observe health protocols and to provide free face masks during the event, adding that West Nusa Tenggara province is currently implementing PPKM level 1, while three regencies /cities in Lombok island are implement PPKM level 2 and two regencies / cities in the island are implementing PPKM level 1.
 
(WAH)
