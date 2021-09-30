Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya has encouraged women to become forerunners in handling the issue of climate change and turn problems into opportunities.According to the Environment and Forestry Ministry's official statement received here on Thursday, Nurbaya believes one of the ways that women can achieve this is through the Climate Village Program (Proklim).Proklim is a national program that seeks greater involvement of the people and other stakeholders in strengthening their adaptation capability against climate change, reducing greenhouse gases, and acknowledging the adaptation and mitigation efforts that had been made.The program is being implemented in villages and regions under them.Nurbaya highlighted several activities that women can undertake in Proklim, such as planting trees and agroforestry, recycling waste, and building a circular economy as part of the efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.The ministry expects 20 thousand climate villages to be constructed across Indonesia by 2024, which in Nurbaya's opinion requires the support of all parties, including women.The minister clarified that ever since the 20th UN's Climate Change Conference (COP) in 2014, gender perspective on the issue of climate change mitigation has a strong basis.However, at the national level, Nurbaya called to streamline the gender-responsive policy pertaining to climate change.The current primary challenge is determining how women can make the most of the existing opportunities and overcome any hurdles that they may face."Climate change is a long-term issue that involves multi-disciplinary, multi-sector, and inter-generational values. It also requires everyone to play a part," she stated.(WAH)