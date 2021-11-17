President Jokowi Inaugurates Dudung Abdurachman as Army Chief of Staff

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially inaugurated Lieutenant General Dudung Abdurachman as the new Chief of Staff of Indonesian Army.
His inauguration ceremony took place at the State Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Dudung took the Oath of Office in front of the President.
He replaced General Andika Perkasa who was appointed as the new Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
Previously, Dudung served as Commander of Army Strategic Command (Pangkostrad) and Commander of Jakarta Raya Military Regional Command (Pangdam Jaya).
On the same day, General Andika Perkasa was officially inaugurated as Indonesian military commander.