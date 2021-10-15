BNPB lauds 445 Papua PON Health Protocol Volunteers

Jayapura: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) rewarded 445 volunteers through the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) Health Protocol Task Force.
In a written statement received here on Friday, the head of the task force Prasinta Dewi lauded all parties that had supported the XX Papua PON health protocol strengthening program initiated by BNPB, especially the volunteers.
Meanwhile, Head of BNPB Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito urged the local governments to keep in touch with the volunteers even after the closing of the national sports event.
The volunteers -- as one of the elements of the penta-helix collaboration of COVID-19 handling -- are expected to continue to be partners in assisting the disaster mitigation efforts.
"The Papuan volunteer organization has huge potential. The BNPB hopes that the current collaboration would be maintained and improved for future activities, for instance, assisting the disaster prevention and preparedness as well as disaster emergency response activities," the agency head remarked.
In order to ensure that the committee, athletes, officials, and community maintain discipline in adhering to health protocols, the BNPB deployed volunteers to the four clusters of XX Papua PON: Jayapura City and District, Mimika District, as well as Merauke District.
They have been in charge for 20 days from Sunday (September 26) to Friday (October 15) to socialize and educate all parties involved in the event regarding health protocols, particularly the use of masks.
As of Wednesday, they had distributed 2,043,289 masks through mask booths and cars.
Before starting their duty, the volunteers – who came from various local organizations in Papua Province – had to join a capacity building program first that edified them on the health protocols and the use of InaRisk -- the agency’s disaster risk assessment portal -- as a reporting platform.
Meanwhile, amid the implementation of the XX Papua PON, the volunteers’ health and safety were ensured by the Health Protocol Task Force by conducting periodic COVID-19 antigen swab tests.