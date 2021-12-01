English  
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona)
Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Antara • 01 December 2021 16:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has continued to remind the public to tighten health protocols to maintain vigilance as an anticipatory step against the newly surfaced SARS-CoV-2 mutation variant called Omicron.
 
The Omicron variant that has spread to several countries is a reminder for people to always implement the most effective COVID-19 prevention measures, specifically health protocols.
 
"Indonesia must continue to increase vigilance and discipline in anticipating the new Omicron variant. This is especially important since we are approaching the Christmas and New Year holiday period that will be testing our readiness to control the pandemic," Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate stated on Wednesday.

Despite the Omicron variant not being detected in Indonesia, the public must remain vigilant to help suppress the transmission of COVID-19 cases, he emphasized.
 
Based on the COVID-19 Task Force's evaluation, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is still under control despite trends of increasing case counts in 21 districts and cities, with an additional 10 cases per week.
 
Apart from reminding and continuing to educate the public regarding health protocols, the Indonesian government also continues to expedite the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to people.
 
With the help of the National Police (Polri) and Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) along with related stakeholders, vaccinations will continue to be intensified to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Plate stated.
 
The minister ensured that the government has taken preventive steps to anticipate the entry of the Omicron variant into the country.
 
Several policies have also been adopted, especially in terms of tightening control at borders and arrivals from foreign countries.
 
Plate noted that periodic monitoring and evaluation will also be conducted in countries, whose visitors are restricted from entering Indonesia.
 
The government has also tightened rules at entry gates and increased whole genome sequencing or WGS examinations, which played an important role in the early detection of the potential new variants causal to new cases of COVID-19.

 
