English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Underlines 3 Focuses of Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English energy health president joko widodo g20 presidency G20
Antara • 02 December 2021 14:03
Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022 will focus on three strategic issues—inclusive health management, digital technology-based economic transformation, and the transition to sustainable energy, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
"In the G20 Presidency, Indonesia will focus on handling inclusive health, digital-based transformation, and the transition to sustainable energy," he noted at the opening ceremony of Indonesia's G20 Presidency on Wednesday.
 
The theme of Indonesia's Presidency is 'Recovering Together, Recovering Stronger'.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Widodo said he considers the G20 Presidency as a sign of trust and honor for Indonesia. The Presidency is also an opportunity for Indonesia to make further contributions to global economic recovery, he added.
 
The President emphasized that Indonesia will strive to build fair and sustainable world governance based on world peace and social justice.
 
"Indonesia is trying to build fair world governance. We are aiming to strengthen world solidarity in overcoming climate change and sustainable development, as well as gathering commitment from developed countries to help developing countries," he elaborated.
 
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that Indonesia is seeking to use its G20 Presidency to help the world emerge from the crisis and become more resilient.
 
To achieve the goal requires a transformation in the way of working, a change in mindsets, and business models, as well as opportunity utilization amid the pandemic to make new breakthroughs, Hartarto added.
 
Indonesia will use the forums at the G20 to fight for the aspirations and interests of developing countries to create fair governance in the world, the minister said. This is to strengthen global solidarity in overcoming the threat of climate change and promote sustainable development, he said.
 
Indonesia will officially hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2021, till November 30, 2022. It took over the mantle from Italy recently.
 
The G20 is a global forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the forum, which was formed in 1999, account for 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 percent of global exports.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN, Partners Launch Large-Scale Humanitarian Plan

UN, Partners Launch Large-Scale Humanitarian Plan

English
united nations
BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains in Some Regions across Indonesia

BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains in Some Regions across Indonesia

English
BMKG
Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tabrak Pospol di Jaktim, Sopir TransJakarta Diduga Hilang Kendali
Nasional

Tabrak Pospol di Jaktim, Sopir TransJakarta Diduga Hilang Kendali

Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?
Ekonomi

Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream
Hiburan

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3
Pendidikan

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel
Olahraga

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember
Internasional

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!