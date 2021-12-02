Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022 will focus on three strategic issues—inclusive health management, digital technology-based economic transformation, and the transition to sustainable energy, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
"In the G20 Presidency, Indonesia will focus on handling inclusive health, digital-based transformation, and the transition to sustainable energy," he noted at the opening ceremony of Indonesia's G20 Presidency on Wednesday.
The theme of Indonesia's Presidency is 'Recovering Together, Recovering Stronger'.
Widodo said he considers the G20 Presidency as a sign of trust and honor for Indonesia. The Presidency is also an opportunity for Indonesia to make further contributions to global economic recovery, he added.
The President emphasized that Indonesia will strive to build fair and sustainable world governance based on world peace and social justice.
"Indonesia is trying to build fair world governance. We are aiming to strengthen world solidarity in overcoming climate change and sustainable development, as well as gathering commitment from developed countries to help developing countries," he elaborated.
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that Indonesia is seeking to use its G20 Presidency to help the world emerge from the crisis and become more resilient.
To achieve the goal requires a transformation in the way of working, a change in mindsets, and business models, as well as opportunity utilization amid the pandemic to make new breakthroughs, Hartarto added.
Indonesia will use the forums at the G20 to fight for the aspirations and interests of developing countries to create fair governance in the world, the minister said. This is to strengthen global solidarity in overcoming the threat of climate change and promote sustainable development, he said.
Indonesia will officially hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2021, till November 30, 2022. It took over the mantle from Italy recently.
The G20 is a global forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the forum, which was formed in 1999, account for 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 percent of global exports.