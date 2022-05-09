English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

COVID-19 Situation in Indonesia Remains Under Control after Eid Holiday

covid-19 PPKM covid-19 cases
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 09 May 2022 18:05
Jakarta: The COVID-19 situation in Indonesia remains under control after Eid-al-Fitr holiday, Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said.
 
According to the Coordinator for the Enforcement of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for Java and Bali, this can be seen from a number of indicators.
 
"The situation in Indonesia in the midst of the Eid holiday is still under control," said Luhut in a teleconference in Jakarta on Monday, May 9, 2022.
 
Luhut said the daily addition of COVID-19 cases was below 1,000 for 25 consecutive days.
 
Moreover, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) in COVID-19 referral hospitals is only 2 percent.

"Death cases have also decreased by 98 percent and the positivity rate is below 0.7 percent," he said.
 
"All provinces in Java and Bali experienced a decrease in cases," he explained.
 
(WAH)
