Jakarta International Stadium to Host Eid al-Fitr Prayer

Jakarta: A Jakarta provincial authority official confirmed that the recently completed Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) would open its doors for the congregational Eid al-Fitr prayer in early May.
Jakarta provincial Education, Spiritual, and Mental Office's Mental and Spiritual Department Head Aceng Zaini suggested residents keen to join the Eid prayer at the stadium to arrive before 6 a.m. local time (UTC +7).
"Short remarks will be first delivered at 6:30 a.m., and the prayer will start at 6:45 am. We hope residents (who want to join the prayer at JIS) arrive before 6 a.m. local time," Zaini noted here on Tuesday.
He suggested residents to perform their ablution at home and bring along their own prayer mats.
The Eid prayer will not be organized in the stadium's main field, as the stadium's management will ready the stadium's west ramp and concourse instead, which are estimated to accommodate up to 14,757 people, the department head noted.
The management also expressed readiness to open the stadium's east ramp that will allow a total of 24,157 people to join the congregational Eid prayer, he added.
"(Stadium operator) Jakpro estimated the capacity (of opened areas) to be around 20 thousand. God Willing, the stadium is ready to cater to residents joining the Eid prayer later," Zaini stated.
He said that despite any registration not being required to attend the Eid prayer, residents must adhere to health protocols, such as wearing masks and washing hands, while attending the prayer in the stadium.
The Eid prayer organizer will prepare 60 ablution points at the stadium's four grand stairs, 20 backup water taps, and four toilets during the prayer, the department head noted.
Zaini suggested residents to utilize public transportation or the park outside the stadium complex, as the stadium's parking area will be limited to only two thousand vehicles. The east and west gates of the stadium complex will be opened for residents' movement, he added.
He informed that Heri Kuswanto, the champion of the 2018 Qur'an Recital Competition, will lead the Eid prayer as imam, while cleric Muhammad Cholil Nafis will deliver the sermon after the prayer.