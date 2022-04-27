English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 164.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 April 2022 17:31
Jakarta: Some 156,697 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 164,338,853, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 74,081 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,113,714.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 617 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,045,660.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,178 to 5,880,319.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 36 to 156,199.

 
