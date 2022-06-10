Jakarta: The remains of Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz, the son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, who went missing in Aare River in Bern, Switzerland, were found on Wednesday (June 8)
Indonesian Ambassador in Switzerland, Muliaman Hadad, made the announcement following a statement released by Bern police.
"We, along with the family of the deceased, met with the Bern police in the Indonesian Embassy to relay the message of the discovery of the remains of who is thought to be Eril (Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz) around 6:50 am Swiss time," the Ambassador said during a virtual press briefing Thursday evening.
Immediately after the discovery, the police forensic team soon identified and traced the DNA to ensure the identity of the remains.
"On Thursday, June 9 at noon Swiss time, the police confirmed the DNA test results that the body found yesterday was indeed Ananda Eril's," said Muliaman.
In accordance with legal procedures in Switzerland, the police submitted the necessary documents to the Bern Canton Court as the party authorized to decide on the handover of Eril's remains from the police to the family.
On the same day, the court has authorized the family in Bern to receive Eril's remains.
Hadad emphasized that the Indonesian Embassy will ensure that Eril's rights as a Muslim will be fulfilled, in accordance with Islamic law, before his body is returned to Indonesia.
A statement published by the Bern Police on Thursday said that on Wednesday morning the remains of a male had been found at the Engehalde water dam in Bern.
The body, which was later discovered to be Eril, was immediately recovered by local authorities.
Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz was declared missing while swimming in the Aare River, Bern, Switzerland, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. According to a local police statement, the 22-year-old experienced an emergency situation while swimming in the river.